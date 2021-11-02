Important tips to keep pets safe from the bitter cold

When temperatures dip below freezing, it’s best to bring your four-legged friends in from the cold.

HOUSTON — No one wants to be outside when it’s miserably cold, including our pets.

Just like us, they’re not used to such low temperatures in Southeast Texas.

“Do not disregard or abandon your pet, especially during this freeze, as it could have dire consequences,” said Adam Reynolds, the Houston SPCA’s chief animal cruelty investigator. “Not only is it cruel, but it’s against state law.”

With this arctic blast moving this way, the Houston SPCA has important tips for keeping animals safe.

Pet safety tips

It is strongly recommended that all companion animals be brought indoors, or at least in an enclosed structure with blankets.

Outdoor pets should have a shelter or doghouse that will protect them from the wind and is elevated. Add in blankets, towels or hay to keep them warm and dry.

If a pet is living outdoors during extreme weather, they need extra food. Animals need to consume 25 to 50 percent more calories than usual because the cold weather tends to deplete their energy.

Make sure to provide fresh water for your pet and use plastic food and water bowls because their tongue can stick to metal and the water can freeze.