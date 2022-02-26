x
Animals

'One happy boy' | HPD K-9 Nate back on duty after recovery from stabbing

Nate was stabbed in his chest while trying to stop a suspect in January. He was cleared to work again after surgery and a month of rest.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department welcomed back a special coworker earlier this week.

K-9 Nate is back after recovering from a serious injury he suffered in the line of duty.

Nate was stabbed in the chest with a butcher's knife while trying to catch a suspect in late January. He was given emergency care at the scene and was taken in for surgery at VERGI Animal Hospital.

His handler, HPD Sr. Officer Paul Foster, credits Memorial Hermann and Life Flight for saving the dog's life.

After a month of rest and recovery, K-9 Officer Nate reported for duty again on Thursday. His return to work was shared on Twitter by the account for fellow K-9 Officer T-Rex. 

The returning K-9's face says it all as the Tweet reads, "Nate is one happy boy!!"

The suspect accused of stabbing Nate, Ryan Smith, was arrested and charged for the incident. Before then, police said he tried to carjack someone then was seen running away after stealing from a nearby store.

Smith later posted bail but was arrested again in connection with the death of his father. He's now accused of beating his father to death with a dumbbell.

As of Jan. 27, Smith was denied bond. His attorney had also requested he get an examination for his mental health.

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded on Jan. 27

