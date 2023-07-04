Tips to keep pets calm during fireworks

It's not uncommon for pets to get freaked out from loud fireworks or thunder, and some will even run away. There are other dangers to be aware of too.

HOUSTON — The fireworks a lot of Houston-area residents will be enjoying tonight can be a nightmare for pets.

In fact, more pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year due to the loud noises and large crowds, experts say.

Not all animals are freaked out by fireworks.

“If your animals are scared of thunder, they’re probably gonna be scared of the fireworks,” explained Rene Vasquez, Executive Director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. “It’s all about keeping them distracted.”

The safest thing to do is keep your animals inside so they don't run away.

If they must be outside, Vasquez urges owners to put a collar and tag on their pet, fence them in, or use a leash if they’re out and about.

“If you don’t have a tag, and if it comes down to today, at least flip your collar, put your phone number on there,” he suggests.

More tips for animals that hate fireworks

Check your pet's chip and ID tag for updated information in case they disappear. Be sure you update your current phone number. The Houston SPCA says it reunites around 300 pets annually with an updated microchip.

Make a safe space for them to hide inside and give them toys or treats to keep them busy.

Turn up some ambient noise like the TV or radio to help drown out the fireworks.

Anxiety vests or thunder shirts are good options for many dogs and cats. If you don't have one, try wrapping your pet in a towel and holding them close.

Other potential 4th of July dangers for pets