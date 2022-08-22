Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 receives new custom-fitted body armor thanks to non-profit organization

BEAUMONT, Texas — A brave dog has new custom-fitted body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 Hunk has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. All members of the K-9 unit, Mygo, Duc, Chucky, Youp and Hunk, now have life-saving body armor thanks to the donation.
The National Police Association sponsored Hunk’s lifesaving vest, which has the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org” embroidered on it.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc was established in 2009. The organization strives to, “provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”
The body armor is custom-fitted and NIJ certified. The non-profit has provided more than 4,700 vests to K9s throughout the US.
From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.