Jawless gator rescued in Florida needs help finding a name

ORLANDO, Florida — A Florida gator park is asking the public to help name its latest resident - an alligator that went viral for missing half her jaw. Now, the conservation needs the public's help finding a name that fits her.

"This is the most extreme I've ever seen of this kind of injury, but her eyes are really sweet," said Gatorland Conservation Ambassador Savannah Boan.

Her snout was sliced off just before her eyes, likely from a boat propeller, according to Gatorland Park. The park has started taking suggestions for the rescued gator's name, ranging from "Gummy" to "Jaw" to "Bottom Feeder" to "Gator McGatorface." Someone even suggested the name "Topless."

"Topless, oh that's a little racy for a family park," Boan said.

During an interview with CNN, Boan got an exciting update on the gator.

"Breaking news," she said. "The new gator held a meatball on her tongue for 5 to 10 minutes and then spit it off."

Another gator - named Trapjaw - has a similar, though less severe, injury. The park has been able to train him to eat meatballs without needing to chew.

"Kinda kick 'em back like a man in a bar drinking a beer," Boan described it.

The park hopes its newest resident will do likewise.