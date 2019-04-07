HOUSTON — The fireworks many Houston-area residents will be enjoying on July 4 can be tough on pets.

Caring for the dogs and cats at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter on Thursday also meant keeping them calm.

“Just trying to interact with them, keep them distracted,” said Rene Vasquez, Executive Director of Fort Bend County Animal Services, on the strategy of his staff and volunteers. “It’s all about keeping them distracted.”

Vasquez says not every animal is freaked out by fireworks, but plenty are.

“If your animals are scared of thunder, they’re probably gonna be scared of the fireworks,” said Vasquez.

RELATED: Houston 4th of July: Fireworks and celebrations

RELATED: Houston’s CITGO Freedom Over Texas July 4 celebration will have live music, fireworks and astronauts

RELATED: Sparklers are still dangerous: How to keep your kids safe on July 4th

When those loud noises cause animals to run away, that means more work for animal control and more crowding at already packed area shelters.

Vasquez and other experts recommend pet owners keep their animals inside so they don’t run away, make a safe space for them to hide, give them toys or treats to keep them busy, work them out during the day, and turn up some ambient noise like the TV or radio.

If they must be outside, Vasquez urges owners to put a collar and tag on their pet, fence them in, or use a leash if they’re out and about.

“If you don’t have a tag, and if it comes down to today, at least flip your collar, put your phone number on there,” he suggested.

Dr. Michael White, Director of Veterinary Public Health Division with Harris County, also suggested animal anxiety medications and other methods.

“Anxiety vests that you can put on a dog, also just wrapping a dog or a cat in a towel, making them feel secure, keeping them close to you,” said Dr. White.

Staff at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter say the same tips work with cats.

When going for a walk, Vasquez also warns dog owners to make sure their pets don’t eat or lick fireworks because most are toxic.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

WATCH | Enjoying fireworks for the Fourth? Be mindful of veterans