CONWAY, S.C. — For a second, there really was an unidentified flying object head towards John Gardner's windshield.

When Gardner got out of the car and discovered the dark sphere that crashed into the glass was a tortoise, it was a head-scratcher.

"I still don't understand how it, like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield," Gardner told WBTW.

Gardner was driving down Highway 501 in Conway Tuesday afternoon when the rear tire on a truck near him hit a turtle and flung it on Gardner's windshield. It all happened so fast, he couldn't steer out of the way.

Unfortunately, the turtle died in the accident. Gardner wasn't hurt but had a big mess to clean up. He was covered in glass afterward.

"I didn't get hurt at all, I just remember when the cops showed up, he was like, hey, you're covered in glass," said Gardner. "And, because I didn't know, like I didn't know there was any in my hair and stuff like that, so I'm just like oh okay."

Repairs will cost Gardner around $2,000.

