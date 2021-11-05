Denver zoo hyenas are first in world to test positive for COVID-19

Zoo staff said the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms.

DENVER — Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, zoo staff confirmed Friday evening.

Ngozi, 22, and Kibo, 23, are experiencing mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, nasal discharge and some coughing, according to the zoo. They said the animals have maintained normal energy levels and are expected to make a full recovery.

This comes after several other animals at the zoo have also tested positive for the disease.

Eleven African lions tested positive for COVID-19 in late October.

None of the lions had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the zoo. However, the zoo did say their veterinarians have plans to vaccinate them and the tigers as soon as they can get the animal-specific Zoetis vaccine.

The zoo also announced on Oct. 14 that two tigers tested positive for the virus.

Both of the tigers have since fully recovered. The zoo said the lions have also either recovered or are showing lower levels of the virus.

The zoo said they believe these are first hyenas to test positive for COVID-19 in the world.

Based on other reports, the zoo said many other species may be susceptible to COVID-19, so they are continuing to use extra caution when working with the animals.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and 450 different species.