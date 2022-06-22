Hurricane kit for your pet: Here's a list of what you'll need when a storm is brewing

Don't wait until there's trouble brewing in the Gulf to prepare your pet. You should have a hurricane kit ready to go for them too.

HOUSTON — During hurricane season, it's important to prepare in advance as much as possible. And that applies to four-legged family members too.

During Hurricane Harvey, thousands of people and their pets were rescued from flooded neighborhoods.

Other animals were separated from their families during the chaos and ended up in shelters.

Don't wait until there's trouble brewing in the Gulf to prepare your pet. You should prepare a hurricane kit for them now.

"Most importantly, you wanna make sure you have your pet vaccinated, up-to-date on its vaccines," said Angelina Saucedo with the Houston Humane Society. "If there's a flooding situation and there's standing water, there's just a lot of bacteria that can easily be spread to your pet, that could be potentially fatal."

Make sure your pets are microchipped and the chip is registered -- just in case.

"That chip is registered with your contact information in the instance where you're separated from your pet during a natural disaster and your pet ends up at a shelter, they're able to scan that chip and contact you," explained Saucedo.

Be sure and put the vaccine records and microchip papers in a plastic bag, seal them inside a plastic container and take them with you.

Pet preparedness kit for hurricane season

Here's a list of other essentials you should include in your pet's hurricane kit.

Pet carrier

Medications and medical records

Leash or harness

Bottled water

2-week supply of food

Bowls

Litter and litter box for cats

Bed

Toys