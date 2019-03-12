SPOKANE, Wash. — Dutch the dog found a loving home after the Spokane Humane Society started the "Twelve Days of Dutch," a social media campaign highlighting Dutch's best qualities, in an effort to get him adopted.
The campaign began on Dec. 1 in hopes of finding a home for Dutch, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, before Christmas. They succeeded after only 7 days.
“Everyone at the shelter is talking about how our gift to each other is Dutch finding a home before Christmas,” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.
Dutch had been at the Humane Society since March – but staff said they couldn’t figure out why since he is so sweet and funny.
Dutch is friendly, walks well on a leash, and listens to commands such as sit, stay, shake and down, staff said. He seems to do well with children but is not a fan of other animals.
The Humane Society shared several fun facts about the pup in order to get him adopted.
First, he is a “fetch fanatic” who will drop the ball right at your feet or into your hand. He’s also a coffee stand fan.
Those who are interested in adopting a new friend this Christmas can look at the animals up for adoption this season on the Humane Society's website.
RELATED: Someone stole donated dog food from the Spokane Humane Society
RELATED: Blind and deaf dog from Spokane Valley gains more internet fame