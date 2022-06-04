FixFelix: Humane Society neutered nearly 1,500 cats today to help control homeless animal problem

It was a tomcat takeover at the Houston Humane Society Wednesday where hundreds of people brought their cats in to get fixed free of charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hundreds of Houstonians waited in line with their cats at the Houston Humane Society Wednesday for free spaying and neutering.

Staff, volunteers and veterinarians neutered nearly 1,500 cats during the Fix Felix and Friends for Free Program.

The Humane Society and other shelters see an explosion of homeless pets every spring, which is breeding season for cats and dogs. The already packed shelters are often overwhelmed by the number of unwanted newborn kittens and puppies.

The Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neuter services to help control the number of homeless animals. Click here for more or call 713-433-6421.

If you'd like to help, you can donate here.

Thanks to the amazing team of Vets, Volunteers & Staff, over 1,000 cats were neutered today at #FixFelix



So many responsible pet owners brought in their cats in hopes to help put an end to the overpopulation of homeless pets



Donate to help our mission - https://t.co/XL8C8vVWRo pic.twitter.com/hxsYBvaDtU — Houston Humane (@HoustonHumane) April 6, 2022