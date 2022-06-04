FixFelix: Humane Society neutered nearly 1,500 cats today to help control homeless animal problem

HOUSTON — Hundreds of Houstonians waited in line with their cats at the Houston Humane Society Wednesday for free spaying and neutering.
Staff, volunteers and veterinarians neutered nearly 1,500 cats during the Fix Felix and Friends for Free Program.
The Humane Society and other shelters see an explosion of homeless pets every spring, which is breeding season for cats and dogs. The already packed shelters are often overwhelmed by the number of unwanted newborn kittens and puppies.
The Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neuter services to help control the number of homeless animals. Click here for more or call 713-433-6421.
If you'd like to help, you can donate here.