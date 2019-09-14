HOUSTON — The Houston Humane Society is caring for 33 small dogs surrendered to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce from alleged case of hoarding.

The shelter said there appears to be no sign of neglect, and the dogs will be evaluated to determine when they will be available for adoption.

Shelter officials said they have taken in 81 animals in just 3 days and asking for donations to help cover medical and housing needs for the animals. For the shelter’s Amazon wish list, tap/click here.

