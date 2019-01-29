HOUSTON — Houston Police K-9 T-Rex is not letting losing a leg to cancer slow him down.

The popular K-9 has been nominated for K-9s of Valor’s K-9 of the Year Award. T-Rex is one of 10 dogs in contention for the award.

T-Rex underwent surgery earlier this month to amputate one of his hind legs.

"Surgery went very well!! I am waiting to go back and see him,” Officer Paul Foster, his handler, posted on social media. “Thank you all for the messages and posts! It has been so great to have so many people behind us!”

T-Rex was taken to College Station a few weeks ago and his doctors at Texas A&M said T-Rex would most likely need to lose his leg to live a full life.

Although T-Rex won't be on patrol with Foster anymore, he isn't retiring from the force just yet.

T-Rex will continue to work as an explosive detection K-9 and will also work special events.

On his last patrol call, T-Rex injured himself cornering a suspected burglar during a foot chase.

T-Rex has worked with HPD since 2015. He has helped catch more than 100 criminal suspects and has worked major events like the 2017 Super Bowl and World Series baseball games, looking for explosives.