HOUSTON — A pair of clouded leopards were born at the Houston Zoo Tuesday morning.

The cubs were born to 7year-olds, Suksn and Tarak.

The gender of the cubs is not yet known.

The cubs will receive 24-hour care for the time being and will remain behind the scenes for several months while they grow.

The Zoo said the cubs will make their public debut in the spring of 2020.

The clouded leopard is a rare species and they are vulnerable to extinction because of deforestation and hunting in their natural habitat.

The Houston Zoo successfully hand-reared Suksn and Tarak in 2014.

2019 Cubs

Houston Zoo

About clouded leopards

This information is provided by the Houston Zoo

The clouded leopard is unusual among the world’s cat species. They are the smallest of the large cats, have the largest canine teeth in proportion to their body size of any other cat species, and their coat is striking, yet so well blended for their habitat, that they are extremely difficult to see.

Named for its spotted coat, the clouded leopard and its habitat has remained a mystery. They live in an area ranging from the foothills of the Himalayas down the islands of Sumatra and Borneo in Southeast Asia. They are under pressure from habitat loss, poaching for their attractive coats and even the pet trade in several countries throughout Asia.

Clouded leopards excel at climbing; there are few cats in the world that can run up a tree, rotate their ankles to run down a tree headfirst or hang upside down from a tree limb.

