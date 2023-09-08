How the Houston Zoo keeps its animals cool during extreme heat

To cool down and stay hydrated, animals get ice pops and jello - often with a surprise inside.

HOUSTON — Everyone and everything is trying to keep cool right now in the Houston area, even animals at the Houston Zoo where we got a behind-the-scenes look at the beat-the-heat efforts.

Elephants are literally turning upside down on their backs in ponds and using their trunks to spray dirt or water over their backs to keep cool. But not every animal comes equipped with its own personal shower head.

The Giant Galapagos Turtles get hosed down daily with a shower spray to cool off. They stay cooler in part thanks to their shells. Even in the afternoon heat, the tortoiseshell felt cooler than my hand.

To cool down and stay hydrated, animals also get ice pops and jello - often with a surprise inside.

“We’ll put in a yummy treat, fruit, lettuce, a piece of meat," said Houston Zoo Director of Animals Tarah Cornelius.

Fans aplenty help keep staffers cool. They also get AC breaks. Like the animals, staffers get popsicles too.

“We have electrolyte popsicles, a little treat, ice treats for people and animals," Cornelius said.

The cooldowns help perk up the animals who get curious about visitors.

On the hottest days, some creatures like elephants get the best manmade treat of all.

“We’ll give them access to their AC bedroom areas. We give our animals the best care we can. If that includes a little extra AC it includes a little extra AC," Cornelius said.

Zookeepers also use heat guns to read the surface temperature of various places. If it gets too toasty, some of the luckiest animals will get to escape to those AC bedroom areas.