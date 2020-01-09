Houston Zoo closed Tuesday due to power outage

The Houston Zoo has been closed since Sunday due to a power outage.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo will be closed Tuesday due to a continued power outage.

Tuesday makes the third day in a row the zoo has been without power. The outage initially happened Sunday at about 2:41 a.m.

Zoo officials did not say what has caused the extended power outage but said many of the areas of the zoo without power are running on generators and all animals are being cared for by staff.

Zoo officials said all animals are healthy and doing well and the staff continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care.

"The hard-working folks on the Zoo’s operations team are working to acquire additional generators and supplies, however urgent needs on the Texas/Louisiana border have made those acquisitions understandingly more difficult than normal," officials said.

Guests with tickets for days the Houston Zoo has been closed may reschedule their visit by sending an email to group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.