How animals at the Houston Zoo stay warm in this Arctic blast

HOUSTON — People aren't the only ones trying to stay warm in this bitter cold weather.

Crews at the Houston Zoo have been busy all week ensuring that the animals are comfortable during this cold snap.

"When frigid temps are on the way, the entire animal care team goes into overdrive making sure the animals at the Zoo have what they need to stay warm," the zoo posted on its blog. "But it’s not one-size-fits-all. Each species is unique. Every animal has a care team dedicated to knowing what preparations each animal needs..."

The heat is cranked up for all indoor animals.

Primates, big cats, bears and hoofed stock leave their outdoor habitats for cozier temps inside their barns and night houses. Some animals get extra hay or bedding to help insulate against the cold.

And some of them snuggle up together to stay warm.

The team caring for the birds adds protective covers to the holding areas.

The critters inside the Reptile & Amphibians House and Carruth Natural Encounters stay warm in climate-controlled buildings.

If you decide to visit the zoo despite the cold weather, you probably won't see some of your favorite animals because they're indoors staying warm.