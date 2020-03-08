"Just A Click Away" | Houston SPCA offers virtual learning featuring wildlife and pets that need homes

The sessions include a front row seat to animals being rehabbed inside the Wildlife Center via six live webcams.

HOUSTON — Houston SPCA is opening its online campus to everyone with back-to-school learning opportunities.

The stars of the show will be cute cats and dogs, along with wildlife being nursed back to health.

The sessions include:

A front-row seat inside the Houston SPCA via six live Campus Webcams featuring wildlife rehabilitation; Take a never-seen-before look inside the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas’ outdoor flight complex with four webcams from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily to watch majestic native birds like the Red-shoulder Hawk or Bald Eagle exercise and strengthen muscles before they are released back into the wild.

Enjoy the cuteness overload at www.houstonspca.org every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where adoptable cats and kittens frolic (and catnap) on the cat tree inside in the Kitty Lodge while cool canines learn a few tricks or enjoy hearing a story in the Spot Peabody Puppy Lodge.

An animal chat series with HPD’s Greater Houston Police Activities League (GHPAL) program; The Houston Police Department's GHPAL Program is hosting a weekly #Twitterlive chat series at the Houston SPCA's on-site dog park. Every Wednesday at 9:30 am, the program (@hpdcentralpal) will feature an adoptable pet and Houston SPCA team members who rescue and care for animals in need.