"Just A Click Away" | Houston SPCA offers virtual learning featuring wildlife and pets that need homes

HOUSTON — Houston SPCA is opening its online campus to everyone with back-to-school learning opportunities.
The stars of the show will be cute cats and dogs, along with wildlife being nursed back to health.
The sessions include:
A front-row seat inside the Houston SPCA via six live Campus Webcams featuring wildlife rehabilitation; Take a never-seen-before look inside the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas’ outdoor flight complex with four webcams from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily to watch majestic native birds like the Red-shoulder Hawk or Bald Eagle exercise and strengthen muscles before they are released back into the wild.
Enjoy the cuteness overload at www.houstonspca.org every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where adoptable cats and kittens frolic (and catnap) on the cat tree inside in the Kitty Lodge while cool canines learn a few tricks or enjoy hearing a story in the Spot Peabody Puppy Lodge.
An animal chat series with HPD’s Greater Houston Police Activities League (GHPAL) program; The Houston Police Department's GHPAL Program is hosting a weekly #Twitterlive chat series at the Houston SPCA's on-site dog park. Every Wednesday at 9:30 am, the program (@hpdcentralpal) will feature an adoptable pet and Houston SPCA team members who rescue and care for animals in need.
Pet features on Houston Public Library’s Liftoff to Learning program; The Houston Public Library's five-minute education segment, Liftoff to Learning, includes some furry friends from the Houston SPCA. It airs Monday through Thursday at 9:52 a.m. on KHOU, and recorded segments can be found on YouTube.