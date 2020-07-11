50 cats, kittens brought to Houston from hurricane-battered Louisiana

A team from the Houston SPCA went to Louisiana to pick up the cats from shelters still struggling after a record hurricane season.

HOUSTON — Fifty cats and kittens are settling into their new home at the Houston SPCA.

The SPCA’s Emergency Response Team brought them back from Louisiana Friday afternoon.

They’re from the Louisiana SPCA and Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.

“They are among multiple animal shelters in that area who are still struggling after a dizzying number of hurricanes slammed into the Gulf Coast,” the Houston SPCA said.

Some shelters are still without power.

The Houston SPCA has conducted rescue transports for nearly 450 animals during this record hurricane season.

If you’d like to adopt a homeless animal, check the Houston SPCA’s website for more information.