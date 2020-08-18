Looking for a furry friend? You can adopt 2 kitties from the Houston SPCA for just $20

The adoption package includes microchips, spay or neuter surgeries and free veterinary exams worth about $1,000 if you had to pay full price.

HOUSTON — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a kitty, now’s the time.

The Houston SPCA has more than 50 kittens and dozens of cats that need homes, so they’re offering a special adoption fee. For only $20, you can get two cats or kittens.

The adoption package includes microchips, spay or neuter surgeries and free veterinary exams at any VCA Animal Hospital and a free sample-sized bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

If you paid full price for those services, it would cost you about $1,000 for two cats, according to the SPCA's Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dev.

Some of the homeless cats and kittens were abandoned in the scorching heat outside the SPCA last week.

They were already caring for dozens of other cats recently rescued during cruelty investigations or picked up by their 24-hour ambulance.

The $20 adoption special lasts through Labor Day.

The Houston SPCA is currently hosting Tele-adoptions with a curbside pickup for anyone who is ready to adopt a new pet.

All the information on how to adopt a new family member can be found on their website at https://www.houstonspca.org/adopt/.