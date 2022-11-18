Need a snuggle bunny? 20 rescued rabbits will soon be available for adoption at Houston SPCA

HOUSTON — Twenty rabbits from Arizona will soon have new homes in Houston, Texas.
They were brought to the Houston SPCA where they will soon be available for adoption. The adorable bunnies include a lionhead, Himalayan and Holland LOPS.
They were among over 100 rabbits rescued back in September from "deplorable conditions" at a hoarder home in Glendale, Arizona, the SPCA said.
Some were also transferred from the Arizona Humane Society to a sanctuary in San Antonio. The rest will be placed into foster homes or adopted in Arizona.
Those interested in adopting should visit HoustonSPCA.org regularly for photos, updates and additional information as they become available.
Rabbits make excellent small pets and can be playful, independent and affectionate.
"It’s important to note, they are not short-term pets as some rabbits can live as long as 12 years," the SPCA said. "Also, many rabbits like to be near their owners or sit on a lap rather than be picked up or cuddled. It’s a factor to consider as they may not be ideal pets for a young child."
Twenty bunny rabbits rescued from deplorable conditions at a hoarder home in Glendale, Arizona will soon be up for adoption at the Houston SPCA.
Aaaaand they’re off! Our Transport and Rescue Partner teams were up and at ‘em early this morning to transport 52 rabbits to rescue partners in Texas. We hope you’re ready for the best bunny delivery ever, Houston and San Antonio! 🐰🧡
Major kudos to all of the teams here at AHS who have been providing top-notch care to these rabbits 👏 These are just some of the 170+ rabbits rescued from hoarding conditions last month. Teams from Medical, to Animal Care & Experience, to Behavior, to Volunteers, to Foster, and so many more all had a hand in giving these bunnies a second chance. Now, it’s up to our Transport and Rescue Partner team members, Kayla and Andrea, to get them safely to Texas! It truly does take a village!
If you’d like to adopt a rabbit of your own, visit azhumane.org/adopt 🐾