Need a snuggle bunny? 20 rescued rabbits will soon be available for adoption at Houston SPCA

Aaaaand they’re off! Our Transport and Rescue Partner teams were up and at ‘em early this morning to transport 52 rabbits to rescue partners in Texas. We hope you’re ready for the best bunny delivery ever, Houston and San Antonio! 🐰🧡 Major kudos to all of the teams here at AHS who have been providing top-notch care to these rabbits 👏 These are just some of the 170+ rabbits rescued from hoarding conditions last month. Teams from Medical, to Animal Care & Experience, to Behavior, to Volunteers, to Foster, and so many more all had a hand in giving these bunnies a second chance. Now, it’s up to our Transport and Rescue Partner team members, Kayla and Andrea, to get them safely to Texas! It truly does take a village! If you’d like to adopt a rabbit of your own, visit azhumane.org/adopt 🐾