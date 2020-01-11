Calling all pet lovers! Houston SPCA adoption center reopens Monday to the public

The pandemic forced the center to close to the public for the last seven months.

HOUSTON — Are you looking to adopt a pet?

Good news! The Houston SPCA adoption center will be back open to the public on Monday.

"It's been lonely for sure, it's not what we're used to. A lot of our staff members love interacting with our adopters, love interacting with the public and talking about the animals with them, so it's been an adjustment,” said Houston SPCA Care Manager, Alexsey Dobberstine.

In the meantime, to continue to get their animals adopted out, the Houston SPCA has been holding tele-adoptions and offering curbside pickup. It’s been a success, but they say, it's just not the same.

"There is that lack of personal communication a lot of us are missing,” said Dobberstine.

Well, the wait is finally over. On Monday, pet lovers will be allowed back inside the adoption center.

"We're really excited, we're chomping at the bit a little bit, said Dobberstine.

However, to keep the public and volunteers safe, there are some changes you'll need to be aware of.

First, for now, visits are by appointment only. Just call 713-869-7722 between 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to set one up.

Second, temperatures will be checked. You'll have to wear a mask and keep your social distance.

Lastly, an adoption counselor will guide you to help you find your perfect.

Whether that be a cat, puppies, like Labrador Retriever siblings 9-week-old Jackie, Laurie, and Hyde or 3-year-old Ruby, a German Shepherd bursting with energy, all of them are excited to meet you and find their forever home.