HOUSTON, Texas — Shelters across the country united Saturday to host a nation-wide adoption event called "Clear the Shelters."

It’s the words the Martinez family has waited years to hear.

“And that means Peach Pie is officially yours," the Houston Pets Alive! volunteer said.

Words that brought them all to tears - they finally have a dog.

“She's really playful, and she’s really sweet. She would always like stay with you," Kazandra Martinez said.

And Kazandra, an only child, has a sister.

“I could just have her around with me to play and sit, watch movies, go to sleep. It’s just really nice to have someone with me," Martinez said.

'Peach Pie' is one of hundreds of dogs finding new homes this weekend. It's hard to believe since she was once just hours away from being put down at another shelter.

“The dogs we have, it is really their last chance to find a good home," Houston Pets Alive! foster dad Adrian Berg said.

Houston Pets Alive! pulls animals from euthanasia lists at other shelters.

“For some reason, someone decided they didn’t need these need these dogs anymore and they just need love," Berg said.

Adrian and Laura fostered 'Peach Pie' and the dozens of other dogs that have come into their home. They know first hand how much love adoptions can bring.

“Rescue dogs love much harder than any other dog," Berg said.

They say clear the shelters is great to get the word out.

“They’re thinking this is the weekend to go. Adoption specials, more dogs out there, things like that," foster mom Laura Berg said.

But really, these guys need your love all year round.

If you missed Saturday, but still want to adopt, Houston Pets Alive! says they are extending their adoption specials until Sunday. They’re open from noon to 6 p.m.

