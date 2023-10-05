Houston Human Society rescues 47 dogs from abandoned RV home in San Jacinto County

The nonprofit said all the dogs, including newborn puppies, suffered from flea and tick infestations.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The Houston Human Society took in 47 dogs from an abandoned RV home that was surrounded by garbage on Tuesday in San Jacinto County after they were surrendered by their owner.

"Despite current capacity limitations, Houston Humane Society is committed to providing the best care for these animals with the help of our fosters who have stepped up to take in some of the animals," HHS said in a news release.

The shelter is asking for help from the community with finding temporary foster homes for the rescued animals.

"Pet fostering is critical for animal shelters as it provides the safe space needed for animals that are sick, injured, or too young for adoption," HHS said.

Click here for more information on how you can foster a pet. If you can't foster but still want to help, HHS said you can make a donation through its website or buy them a bag of food or supplies from its Amazon Wishlist.

