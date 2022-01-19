Houston City Council approves microchip requirements for dogs, cats

Under the ordinance, pet shops can only sell only dogs and cats sourced from a humane organization or a municipal/county animal shelter.

HOUSTON — Houston City Council voted to require microchipping for all owned animals and that all pet stores to sell only dogs and cats sourced from a humane organization or a municipal/county animal shelter.

Existing stores have a one-year grace period to comply with the new ordinance. Officials with BARC will also give pet owners a year to comply with the ordinance.

The microchip requirement eliminates the need for traditional rabies tag and replaces it with a microchip.

A city pet license will still be required, but instead of the physical metal tag for a pet’s collar, BARC will use the microchip number as proof of licensing. This eliminates the issue of the tag being lost or damaged.

This change will allow BARC Animal Enforcement Officers to scan and return a pet to its owner while the officers are in the field, eliminating the need to bring the animal back to the shelter for intake.

The ordinance also approve BARC reducing the stray hold from 72 hours to 48 hours for animals without a microchip allowing for quicker adoptions and transfers.

Under the ordinance, a humane organization is defined as a not-for-profit organization that does not breed animals or does not obtain a dog or cat from a person that breeds or sales animals.