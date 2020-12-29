He said he was “nervous as hell” but he knew “God put me there to save those animals,” he told CNN.

ATLANTA — A homeless man is being praised for his quick actions that saved the lives of dogs and cats trapped inside a burning animal shelter in Atlanta.

CNN reported that 53-year-old Keith Walker went into the W-Underdogs shelter as a fire consumed the kitchen area just before Christmas.

He said he was “nervous as hell,” but he knew “God put me there to save those animals,” he told CNN.

Walker went to the shelter to walk his dog, which is allowed to stay there, when he saw the flames.

The good news is all of the animals were saved, and the shelter has since moved into its new home that was already in the works prior to the fire.

The shelter posted the following message and photo to its Instagram page after Walker’s heroic actions: