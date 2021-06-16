Meet Jamaica: HISD Police Department hires comfort dog

They're hoping the little dog will help build trust between students and police officers.

HOUSTON — The HISD Police Department has added a friendly new face to its staff.

Jamaica is a comfort dog that will help students bond with police officers.

HISD Police Chief Pete Lopez believes the dog will also build trust between students, community members and police officers.

“This is one of my efforts to help bring us closer to the community,” Lopez said. “Students see the dog and not the police officer. It helps everyone feel at ease.”

They also believe Jamaica will help kids who are transitioning from virtual to in-person education at summer school.

“We have noticed a lot of grief and anxiety cases that came with COVID-19,” said Joanna Subias, HISD's social and emotional learning crisis response team member.

The hypoallergenic Bernedoodle is a special breed that has Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle parents.

She is currently named Jamaica, but Lopez said students will participate in a contest to rename the pup this fall.

It will take a year for Jamaica to become certified and accustomed to her handler. Currently, she is in the initial stages of her training.

HISD’s Social and Emotional Learning Department already has two therapy dogs. The highly trained Luci and a therapy dog in training named Omie help provide therapeutic interventions for students experiencing trauma, grief, anxiety, and mental health issues.