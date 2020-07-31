Can you spare $5 to help feed homeless animals like this Houston cutie?

Alice, a shelter pup at the Houston Humane Society, represents hundreds of thousands of shelter animals nationwide that need help during this pandemic.

HOUSTON — A cute little dog named Alice has become the cover girl for a campaign to help animal rescue organizations and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With donations and funding down, many groups that help animals are hurting.

Alice, a shelter pup at the Houston Humane Society, was chosen to represent hundreds of thousands of animals for National Feed a Rescue Pet Week.

Rescue Bank, a signature program of the national non-profit GreaterGood.org, is hoping to raise enough money to provide 2.4 million meals and 150,000 lbs. of critical supplies like bowls, leashes and crates.

To date, GreaterGood.org has donated over $15 million in COVID-19 disaster relief to help people and pets.

Alice benefited from those donations when she was brought to the Houston Humane Society with a broken tibia. After emergency surgery, the 11-month-old terrier is now getting plenty of TLC as she recovers.

“Since we provided pet meals and supplies to the Houston Humane Society during the pandemic, they were able to allocate funds to provide Alice with the critical medical care that she needed,” said Elizabeth Asher, founder and director for Rescue Bank. “Houston Humane Society will also share and distribute these donated goods to other community animal rescues to help more pets in crisis like Alice.”

A special truck with about 28 pallets of pet food and supplies will be delivered to the Houston Humane Society for Alice and her friends during National Feed a Rescue Pet Week. This delivery marks a milestone – the 4,000th truck that Rescue Bank has distributed since 2011.

During National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, the pet-loving community can support more homeless pets affected by COVID-19.

A $5 donation will pay to deliver 80 meals and 5 lbs. of critical supplies to animal welfare organizations struggling during the pandemic.