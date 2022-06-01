Free spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip for Houston pets

Pet bills can put a big dent in your budget, but Houston residents can now get some healthcare for pets at no cost. Here’s what’s being offered.

HOUSTON — Saving money and keeping your pets healthy could easily be New Year’s resolutions.

Thanks to a collaboration between BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter, and Houston PetSet, you can do both with a new program.

Houston residents can now get their pets’ health services at no cost. Here’s what’s being offered.

Spay/neuter surgery for cats and dogs

Routine vaccinations

Microchips

Olivia Smith heard about the program and jumped online to register. She got one of the first appointments.

"I got the email last night,” said Smith. “I feel like I won the lottery. I was so excited."

The funding is from $300,000 dollars in tax money from the City of Houston. That breaks down to $50,000 a month through June which will help roughly 1,200 animals.

Tama Lundquist is the co-president of Houston PetSet.

“It’s so important because we have hundreds of thousands of stray animals on our streets,” said Lundquist. “We have veterinary deserts. It’s unaffordable for a lot of people and a lot of people can’t get to their vet during the week.”

See this face? This is the face of a dog who got spayed for free! Caresha was spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped thanks to our partnership with @BARC_Houston and the City of @HoustonTX. That's one happy little camper 😍 pic.twitter.com/KZc7kLyUMZ — Houston PetSet (@HoustonPetSet) January 11, 2022

Ray Herrera was driving by and signed up at the mobile clinic. He kept a stray dog that wandered up to his door. Until now, she was too young to be spayed.

“The doctor told me it was going to be like $330 dollars,” he said. “It makes sense to me, if I can save a few hundred bucks why not?”

The free services will continue through June 2022 or until the money runs out.

You can check to see if you’re eligible and register here. You only have to show proof of residency in the city limits.

The non-profit Houston PetSet is also asking for donations and looking to hire veterinarians. You can find more information here.