In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Harris County Animal Shelter is asking you don’t forget about the animals.

The shelter is hosting a pet food drive through Jan. 3 to help feed the county’s furry friends this holiday season and maintain its rations.

“We are in dire need of support from residents to help feed our pets at the shelter every day,” said Eddie Miranda, senior public information officer for the shelter.

The shelter is accepting both canned and dried bags of food, but is especially in need of canned pate (wet) food for its puppies and kittens.

Each day, the shelter uses:

140 pounds of dry dog food

30 pounds of dry puppy food

50 pounds of dry cat food

30 cans of canned pate kitten food

10 cans of canned pate puppy food

Donations can be made at the shelter located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston or online at the shelter’s Amazon Wish List. People wishing to make bulk donations can call the shelter at 281-999-3191 and make arrangements for pick up.

“Any donation goes a long way to ensuring that not one pet is left hungry,” Miranda said.

