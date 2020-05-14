Grumpy gator wrangled by Conroe police, DPS troopers after getting hit by car

The alligator was found in the middle of South Loop 336 with an injured tail.

CONROE, Texas — An injured alligator apparently didn’t realize Conroe police and DPS troopers were trying to help it early Thursday.

Someone called and reported the gator in the road on South Loop 336 just after midnight.

It looked like a vehicle had run over its tail, so the gator was understandably grumpy.

The officers and troopers were able to coax it to the side of the road but then things went south.

The gator fought as they tried to wrangle it with ropes and a dog catcher pole.

They finally got the noose over its mouth an put it on the back of the wrecker.

The officers drove several miles away and released the relieved gator in a swamp south of residential neighborhoods.

See ya later, alligator.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna