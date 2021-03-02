x
Welcome to the world, kids! SPCA Houston needs help naming baby goat triplets

The cute kids are barely a day old and belong to a recently rescued goat.
Credit: Houston SPCA
A recently rescued goat gave birth to triplet girls at the Houston SPCA barn.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is showing off three baby goats born there Tuesday.

A recently rescued goat gave birth to the triplet girls and all are doing well and are as cute as can be. 

Now the babies need names. 

The Houston SPCA is holding a contest to name them. 

Cast your vote on Facebook by Friday. 

Here are your choices:

  • Sage, Rosemary and Thyme
  • Piper, Paige and Phoebe
  • Shipley, Whataburger and Buc-ee
  • Blanche, Dororthy and Rose
  • Yellow Rose, Bluebonnet and Oleander

The winning names will be announced on the Houston SPCA Equine and Farm Animals Facebook page.

   

