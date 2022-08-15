According to a GiveSendGo page, the boy underwent surgery to amputate a remaining portion below his knee following the incident.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy had a portion of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys this past weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency received a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday of a boy who was bitten by a shark.

Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were on vacation and were snorkeling at Looe Key Reef.

On a GiveSendGo fundraiser page set up for the family, it explains the 11-year-old was able to get his family's attention and hang on to a noodle float until the boat came to get him.

Jameson Jr. was finally rescued from the situation when a larger nearby boat came to the family's help — and luckily, a nurse was on board. He was brought to shore quickly, where medics and a helicopter took him and his mom to Miami Children's Hospital.

The 11-year-old was stabilized and underwent surgery to amputate a remaining portion below his knee, the fundraising page explains.

"The FWC would like to extend our heartfelt best wishes to Jameson Reeder, Jr. and his family during his recovery," conservation leaders wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.