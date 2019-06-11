HOUSTON — A hawk is able to fly free, thanks to the folks at the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The HSPCA said the hawk was wedged between a double trunk of a tree.
The 24-hour ambulance crew was able to safely remove the bird and got it into their rehabilitation facility.
The hawk was then released back into the wild.
RELATED: Dog found chained during Imelda flooding has been adopted
RELATED: 'Severely malnourished' horses seized in La Porte
RELATED: Dog rescued by KHOU 11 engineer now getting some TLC at Houston SPCA