HOUSTON — A hawk is able to fly free, thanks to the folks at the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The HSPCA said the hawk was wedged between a double trunk of a tree.

The 24-hour ambulance crew was able to safely remove the bird and got it into their rehabilitation facility.

The hawk was then released back into the wild.

