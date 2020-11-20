Ciabatta, who has been in and out of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center since July of 2018, has been adopted.

The dog was in constant care at the shelter for 370 days. Earlier this month, he began a trial period of living with a family. They formally adopted him on Monday.

Ciabatta was given the nickname "Mr. Personality" because of his ability to make people laugh and smile.

In a video posted to Facebook, the shelter thanked the volunteers who helped care for Ciabatta while he lived at the shelter.

Sasha, who has been at the shelter for more than 100 days, is now the shelter's longest-term resident.