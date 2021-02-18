The rescue organization said they provide everything a foster family may need to reduce barriers.

DENVER — As bitter cold temperatures paralyze Texas and much of the country, people aren't the only ones in need.

"I knew there was going to be a huge need for dogs that were left outside, dogs that were dumped," said Aron Jones, the executive director and founder of Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO).

Founded in August 2017, MAMCO caters specifically to pregnant or nursing dogs and their litters.

The rescue is preparing for a transport of 117 puppies, dogs and nursing mothers from Texas to arrive in Colorado next Tuesday evening.

It's the biggest transport MAMCO has ever seen.

"And it's because so many dogs have been dumped in the cold," Jones said. "There's nowhere to put them down there."

Ahead of the transport's arrival, MAMCO is desperately seeking foster homes.

"A lot of these moms and puppies don’t have anywhere to go," Jones said. "We really need fosters. We really need fosters here because I don’t know where I’m going to put them. We can’t leave them out in the cold."

You can fill out an application to foster here.

To reduce barriers to foster, MAMCO said they provide everything a foster family may need including "playpens, the food, the toys, the puppy pads. Anything the foster needs, we provide it so no one has to spend money out of their own pocket."

Jones also asked those with current adoption applications to consider fostering for the time being to help address the need.

If you are unable to foster or adopt, MAMCO is also in need of towels, blankets, sheets, puppy food, and more.

You can find an extensive list of items for donation here.