'These animals deserve love' | Fort Bend shelter seeks fosters to help animals beat the heat

About 60 dogs are currently housed in outdoor kennels at Fort Bend Animal Services.

ROSENBERG, Texas — The over-capacity Fort Bend Animal Services shelter is searching for help during the dog days of summer.

"Just because of the extreme heat,” shelter director Rene Vasquez said.

Vasquez's team took to social media over the weekend and posted about the need for hot weather fosters.

"Any type of help, you know, is greatly appreciated," Vasquez said. "Because they don’t stop coming in.”

He told us that, like in many other shelters, surrenders are way up.

And, due to no-kill policies, indoor/outdoor kennels meant for single animals are being used for two.

About 60 dogs were on the outside Monday in areas heated in the winter but without AC in the summer.

"These animals deserve love, deserve somebody to take care of them," volunteer Angela Taylor said.

Taylor was already fostering four baby kittens and another cat when she decided to add a rescued pooch named Polly in need of a cool place to heal.

"She's got skin conditions and some injuries," Taylor said. "When I saw her picture, I told my husband, “We’ve got to help this girl, we need to bring her home.”

She’s fortunate enough to work from home and encouraged others who may be willing and able to answer the shelter’s call.

"You’ve got to kind of find, you know, that perfect match," Vasquez said. "If you have animals, if you have cats ... we’ll do everything we can to try and match you up with an animal.”