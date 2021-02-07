You may love fireworks but it's likely your pets don't. Tips for keeping your animals safe

According to the Humane Society, fireworks for animals can be downright terrifying and overwhelming. And in some cases, they can also be hazardous.

Who doesn't love a good fireworks show? An array of colors bursting in the sky forming multiple designs.

Well, we will tell you who likely doesn't really get a kick out of the loud boom and flare of lights — your pets.

According to the Humane Society, fireworks for animals can be downright terrifying and overwhelming. And in some cases, they can also be hazardous.

The Humane Society said pets can sometimes become so frightened by the loud noise and commotion of fireworks that they run away from familiar territory and could become lost.

Tips on calming your pets down during fireworks:

1. Keep your pets safely away from fireworks

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it's best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Even pets who are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside.

If you are going to an Independence Day event and cannot leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.

2. If your pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help

There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet's fear and anxiety. The Houston Humane Society of The United States offers these tips to help your dog cope with loud noises:

Create a safe space

Distract your dog

Behavior modification techniques

3. Keep your pets distracted

The best way to help your pets get through a night of fireworks is to distract them, said the Houston SPCA. Turn your television or radio on low to help drown out any firework noise, and offer treats to help keep them busy.

What not to do:

Do not attempt to reassure your dog when they are afraid. This may only reinforce fearful behavior. If you pet, soothe or give treats while they're behaving fearfully, it may be interpreted as a reward for fearful behavior. Instead, try to behave normally, as if you don't notice the fear.

This may only reinforce fearful behavior. If you pet, soothe or give treats while they're behaving fearfully, it may be interpreted as a reward for fearful behavior. Instead, try to behave normally, as if you don't notice the fear. Do not put your dog in a crate to prevent them from being destructive during a thunderstorm. They'll still be fearful while in the crate and likely to injure themselves, perhaps even severely, while attempting to get out.

to prevent them from being destructive during a thunderstorm. They'll still be fearful while in the crate and likely to injure themselves, perhaps even severely, while attempting to get out. Do not punish your dog for being afraid. Punishment will only increase the fear.

Punishment will only increase the fear. Do not try to force your dog to experience or be close to the sound that frightens them. For example, making them stay close to a group of children who are lighting firecrackers will only make them more afraid and could cause aggression in an attempt to escape the situation.

The Houston SPCA said now will also be a good time to check your pet’s microchip and ID tag for updated information.