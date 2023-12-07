STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A wildlife center in the Poconos was forced to euthanize a golden eagle in its care.
The wildlife center recovered the eagle from a home in Dushore.
Pocono Wildlife has been caring for it ever since.
Federal officials say the eagle cannot be released with only one foot.
Pocono Wildlife says it has seen three different vets, and they all agreed the bird didn't need to be euthanized.
Still, the center was ordered to put it down by the end of the day.
"I do not feel as though it should be euthanized. None of the three vets that have taken this bird looked at it and ran radiographs, and I have extensive diagnostics done. None of them feel the bird should be euthanized, and I also submitted all those letters of recommendation," said Janine Tancredi, the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife. "If I don't follow through on that federal order, every bird here is in jeopardy. They can set whatever rules and regulations they want. So if I didn't comply. I'm in violation of that. They could take my license."
Pocono Wildlife had just ordered a prosthetic foot for the golden eagle.
