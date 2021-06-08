x
Animals

Father and daughter rescue snake at Houston apartment complex

A KHOU 11 employee noticed the snake and called a free service to remove it.

Handling snakes runs in one Houston family. We saw that first hand. But fascination in snakes is all over social media and  you can join in. 

On Monday night, a KHOU 11 employee captured video of a snake at her apartment complex. To the rescue – Jeff Moore and his 12-year-old daughter.  Moore is part of a free snake rescue and removal service here in Houston.    

You can see the video of Moore and his daughter capturing the snake above. 

Then tonight at 6 p.m., Melissa Correa is taking you inside a Facebook group that’s growing in popularity.  Your neighbors are posing photos, asking about snakes and what kind they are. And experts are answering.   

    

