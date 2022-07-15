Yes, there was an emu running around north Houston Thursday

HOUSTON — If you were on the north side of Houston Thursday afternoon, you may have done a double-take, but rest assured, you weren’t seeing things. There WAS an emu on the loose!
We checked with police after seeing a couple videos of the critter online and HPD confirmed that yes – there was an emu running around Houston.
They say they got the call at around 3:50 p.m. that the big bird was spotted at on Imperial Valley near Beltway 8.
Several lanes were shut down during the chase, but in the end, the game warden was called and the emu captured. It was then released to the owners.