HOUSTON — Last month, the Houston SPCA rescued two dozen emaciated sheep from a residence in Conroe.

The sheep were brutally attacked by dogs and left to fend for themselves.

But here's some good news! The sheep are enjoying a new life at the SPCA’s campus, and they are even enjoying motherhood.

The SPCA tweeted out a video of the ewes that were born this week.

And get this, more on the way!