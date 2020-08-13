Can you help? Riding charity's horse trailer stolen in Humble

Dream Catcher Stables is a therapeutic riding group that teaches adults and children how to ride and care for horses.

SPRING, Texas — A charity that helps people with disabilities and at-risk youth is hoping the public can help them get their stolen horse trailer back.

Dream Catcher Stables teams adults and children with horses to help give them confidence and purpose.

They were shocked to discover someone stole one of their horse trailers sometime between noon Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The thief cut through the fence on the property at 20907 Birnamwood in Humble to get to the trailer.

Sanna Roling, Dream Catcher Stables president, said the property belongs to Bush IAH, which makes the theft a federal crime.

Roling said it would have been even worse if their 8 horses had gone through the hole in the fence to get to the water trough and lush green grass on the other side.

“All I can say is we have an amazing herd that protected themselves. Had they gone through the hole in the fence you might well have been writing a story about horses -- cherished by their disabled riders -- killed by vehicles,” she said.

Roling said they bought the trailer in 2014 after a horse named Lacey got hurt because she was too tall for a smaller trailer.

“She walked into our stock trailer, panicked, hit her head, backed out and had severely cut herself above her eye,” Roling said.

Now Lacey can’t be transported safely until they get their trailer back.

The large white trailer has the Dream Catcher Stables logo on both sides. D&D and DDTexasOutfitters.com logos are also on the sides and rear.

It’s a 2014 Calico High Cube 2-horse slant with ramp bumper pull. The license plate number is 780-373H.

Dream Catcher Stables, founded in 1999, is a small non-profit that depends on donations and volunteers.

If you see the trailer, please call the police and notify Roling at 281-216-3494.