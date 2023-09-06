Adorable dog steals hearts of KHOU 11 news crew and now she has a home

The friendly pup approached reporter Michelle Choi and photojournalist Mike Barbagallo when they were doing a live shot for our noon newscast.

HOUSTON — A sweet dog that caught the attention of a KHOU 11 News crew Friday is getting some TLC in her new foster home.

Even though the friendly pup needed a bath and a haircut, she looked adorable with a cute personality to match.

She approached reporter Michelle Choi and photojournalist Mike Barbagallo when they were doing a live shot for our noon newscast.

She wasn't wearing a collar so Michelle and Mike asked around, thinking she might belong to one of the families affected by the apartment fire they were covering.

Neighbors said they'd seen the dog roaming the apartment complex on Bammel North Houston near FM 1960 the last couple of days. They think the dog, that neighborhood kids named Coffee, might have been abandoned.

Michelle shared photos and videos on Twitter to see if anyone recognized Coffee, but no one came forward.

A fellow reporter, Ruby, contacted Michelle and asked if she and her husband Evan can foster Coffee.

"We’re going to give it a few days and if her family doesn’t come forward, Ruby and Evan say they’ll be more than happy to give her a forever home!" Michelle tweeted.