MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a unique rescue call Monday. A longhorn cow was stuck in the mud on Dobbin Huffsmith Road in Magnolia.

The muck came up to the poor longhorn’s shoulders.

A resident showed up with an excavator and the group worked together to lift the longhorn out.

The exhausted animal rested awhile before standing up on its own.

It wasn't hurt and is going to be fine, according to the MCSO.

Only in Texas!