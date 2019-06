HOUSTON — An animal cruelty investigator saved a puppy left in a locked and hot car Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of W 34 Street. Deputies found the owner who said the puppy was inside the car for about an hour.

A veterinarian with the Houston SPCA is now treating the dog and watching him closely.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all weekend long.

Please make sure you are checking your backseats before you get out of the car.

