Missing leopard shuts down the Dallas Zoo as crews, police look for it

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday morning after a clouded leopard was reported missing and crews were trying to find it.

The zoo around 10:15 a.m. posted that it was closed "due to a serious situation."

Zoo officials said they issued a "code blue" for a "non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat."

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. "Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."

Dallas police were helping the zoo search for the leopard, whose name is Nova, officials said.

Multiple police units were on the scene, including officers with a drone. More information about the search was not immediately released, but officials were planning an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

Clouded leopards can can weigh up to 50 pounds, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The Dallas Zoo last year released a video about the two clouded leopard sisters at the zoo, Nova and Luna.

Clouded leopards are native to Southeast Asia, according to the Smithsonian zoo.