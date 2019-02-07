A father who was using his drone to take aerial photos potentially saved five children from tragedy after he spotted a shark swimming near them at a Florida beach last week. Daniel Watson and his family were at New Smyrna Beach with friends on June 23 when he discovered they'd been joined by some unwanted company in the water.

A few hours after they arrived at the beach, Watson, a professional photographer, decided to snap some overheard pictures with his DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone. He says he hadn't originally planned on bringing the drone to the beach.

"This was just a family outing," he told CBS News on Tuesday. "There was no reason to bring a drone."

Thirty seconds after his drone took off, he described noticing what looked liked a "shadow" lurking near his and friends' children in the water — five kids between the ages of 5 and 9. While not completely sure it was a shark, he didn't want to take any chances. He alerted his wife, who started yelling at them to leave the water immediately.

Read full story here.

