Coyotes believed to be responsible for disappearing pets in Deer Park neighborhoods

Residents say coyotes are using ditches to travel between neighborhoods. They're leaving a path of carnage in their wake.

DEER PARK, Texas — Coyotes in Deer Park are becoming a major concern for some pet owners.

Some say ditches are serving as highways for the animals to travel through neighborhoods.

"They were coming through here and trying to get to that guy's fence to get his small dogs," Deer Park resident Christopher Gwinn said.

Gwinn watches the news often, but he never thought he'd be on it. That's until he said his beloved cat, Onyx, was killed by a coyote.

"So, I jumped up and came out of the house," Gwinn said. "I saw it with my own two eyes. It'll kill a cat in a heartbeat."

Sherry Scott agrees. She lives nearby and has several cats that have gone missing.

"Then they're just gone," Scott said. "They disappear. I think coyotes get them because there are no remains or nothing."

Christopher said he's seen at least five coyotes creeping in his neighborhood, and for that reason, he brings his pug Bentley inside at night.