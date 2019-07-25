MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — In three weeks and a day, students in Montgomery ISD will head back to class.

That message might have been missed on a neighbor's cow who broke off from the herd Wednesday morning and headed to campus.

Bill Tommaney, associate principal at Lake Creek High School, was among the faculty dumbfounded to find the cow finding its way across the campus. Tommaney pulled out his phone and recorded a video he later posted to Twitter. In the background was the sound of quite the cattle call, as someone cried, "Cow, cow, cow, cow."

The associate principal told KHOU 11 the cow's journey didn't last much longer. Turns out the school secretary's daughter works for the ranch the cow ran off from and was called quickly to come and get it.

A cow heads to class? That's Totally Texas.

